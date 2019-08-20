A downpour of compassion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An outpouring of humanity from cutting across societal divides is being witnessed after the landslides and flood. The enthusiasm of people coming forward to lend a helping hand is overwhelming. Express picks up three shining instances of benevolence, which reflect the bonding of humanity in the time of crisis.

Diana Lisy lends a helping hand again

Diana Lisy didn’t need to think twice to give maximum money she can towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The cobbler, who ekes out a living by mending broken sandals and shoes on the streets of Perambra, had given I10,000 towards the flood-affected people.

During last year’s flood, her contribution was the same amount along with 25 sareesLisy, the 42-year-old philanthropist, has a tumultuous story which started in far-off Rajasthan. Amid her umpteen problems for survival, Lisy has been concerned about others’ wellbeing. Originally named Shivani Patel and hailing from an affluent family in Jaipur, she reached Kerala with her father 28 years ago to escape her maternal uncles. After a tiff over the property, they had murdered her mother and poured acid on her face. Along with her hapless father, the then teenager boarded the first train and fled the place.

The father and daughter reached Koyilandy and survived by doing odd jobs. After her father disappeared one day, she was taken care of by good Samaritans in the region. Lisy soon moved to Kuttiyadi, worked as a sweeper and later learnt the art of mending sandals and making plastic flowers.

She has been living in Perambra for the past 23 years. “I have seen people suffering which made me spend a portion of my earnings for their welfare. I can’t be happy when the people around me are in a distress,” she said. Though she bought a five-cent plot and a house in Perambra, it was later donated to a poor family. She is an active volunteer of Daya Palliative Clinic in Perambra and provides textbooks to students of Government Welfare LP School every year. Lisy is waiting to hand over the cheque to Local MLA and Minister for Labour and Excise T P Ramakrishnan.

Sunil Kumar’s lifetime contribution

K Sunil Kumar, a senior police officer at Vadakara police station, has submitted a written affidavit to the Kozhikode Rural police chief declaring his consent for deducting B1,000 from his salary every month until retirement and from his pension thereafter.

“When the entire state is in crisis, I ought to do my bit,” he said. Sunil Kumar and wife Smitha, who is the Internal Auditor at Cooperative Bank at Mantharathur near Vadakara, had taken up last year’s salary challenge as well. It was under Sunil Kumar’s initiative that a public library was set up as part of Edacheri police station in 2011 when he was posted there. The library with a capacity to store over 2,000 books is the second such initiative started by police in the state.

Take my land, says Prabhakaran

Retired teacher P P Prabhakaran had bought 25 cents of land by investing his retirement benefits at Villyapalli four years ago. When he came to know about the massive sum needed by the state to rebuild devastated places, he gave away 15 cents of it to the revenue authorities. “The Department can either make use of it to rehabilitate flood victims or sell and take the money towards CMDRF,” says the 61-year old, who lives in Vadakara. Retired from Neduva UP School, Prabhakaran is a member of Vadakara Taluk Library Council.