Home Cities Kochi

Bad state of roads: Corp locks horns with KWA

Congress leaders gherao deputy chief engineer who sets August 28 as deadline to complete pipe-laying

Published: 20th August 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Soumini Jain, along with other Congress leaders, staging a sit-in protest in front of the Kerala Water Authority chief engineer’s office at Hospital Road in Kochi on Monday| Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With Kochi Corporation receiving flak from different quarters for the dismal condition of major roads in the city, which have made them a death trap for commuters, the Mayor along with Congress leaders gheraoed the Kerala Water Authority chief engineer’s office at Hospital Road on Monday in protest against the latter’s lackadaisical attitude to complete the pipe-laying and interconnection work in the city.

According to Mayor Soumini Jain, the delay by KWA resulted in the sad state of roads. “Several roads in the city are non-motorable as KWA has failed to restore the trenches which were dug up for laying pipelines. The roads such as Pandit Karuppan Road, Thammanam-Pullepady road, Subash Chandrabose road, Indira Gandhi Hospital road, Subhash Bose road and Ravipuram road have turned a death trap.

Though KWA authorities had assured us to complete the pipe-laying work by August 7, it failed to complete the task. If KWA had carried out the work in a time-bound manner, the tarring work would have been done before the monsoon,” said the Mayor while holding the protest at the KWA office. The Mayor also alleged since KWA is the implementing agency for the Centre’s AMRUT scheme for laying pipelines, the city failed to tap the benefits of several central schemes. 

Though the protest was initially started by Mayor Soumini Jain along with former Mayor Tony Chammany, MP Hibi Eden a nd Deputy Mayor T J Vinod later joined the sit-in protest. Though the KWA Deputy Chief Engineer P Gireesan was not ready to hold a discussion at first, the MP’s involvement forced the officer to agree to hold a discussion.

The Deputy Chief Engineer set August 28 as the deadline to complete the pipe-laying and interconnection work. As per the assurance, the work along Pandit Karuppan Road will be completed by August 23 and the restoration of other major roads will be completed by August 28. The KWA officials also said the GCDA is yet to give the permission to dig up the KK Road. 

“A review meeting under the Mayor will be convened on August 29. After handing over the road to the corporation, the re-tarring job would be started on the next day itself. If KWA fails to finish the work within the deadline, we will initiate strong protest measures,” said Hibi after the meeting.

MP joins protest
Though the protest was initially started by Mayor Soumini Jain along with former Mayor Tony Chammany, MP Hibi Eden and Deputy Mayor T J Vinod later joined the protest.

The Mayor alleged since KWA is the implementing agency for the Centre’s AMRUT scheme for laying pipelines, the city failed to tap the benefits of several central schemes. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Corporation
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp