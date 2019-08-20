Champions Boat League to kickstart with Nehru Trophy race on August 31

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The postponed Nehru Trophy Boat Race, the first race of the maiden Champions Boat League (CBL), will be held in Alappuzha on August 31. Due to flood during the last fortnight, the boat race scheduled on August 10 was postponed.Kerala Tourism in an official statement stated that the first race of the CBL will be held on the sidelines of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race at the sprawling Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha.

Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said the schedule of the remaining 11 races of the CBL, the country’s first-ever boat racing patterned on the IPL format of cricket, will be announced soon. According to sources, the entire schedule of CBL will see a change. There are 12 races to take place in 6 districts as part of CBL.

“Earlier, President’s trophy in Kollam was decided as the final leg of CBL. Now, it has been decided to conclude CBL with a race at Kayamkulam on November 23. The Kochi Marine Drive leg of CBL scheduled to be held in September will be changed to October,” an official said. Nine teams are to vie for top honours and prize monies totalling `5.9 crore at the CBL.

The participating teams remain the same: Tropical Titans (traditionally, Village Boat Club), Backwater Knights (Village Boat Club), Backwater Ninja (Brothers Boat Club), Backwater Warriors (Town Boat Club), Coast Dominators (United Boat Club), Mighty Oars (NCDC), Pride Chasers (Vembanad Boat Club), Raging Rowers (Police Boat Club) and Thunder Oars (KBC/SFBC).

While the first three winners of each CBL match will get `5 lakh, `3 lakh and `1 lakh respectively, all the participants are to win a bonus prize of `4 lakh for each match. The overall CBL league winner after the accumulation of all the points from the 12 races will get a cash prize of `25 lakh, while those finishing second and third will get `15 lakh and `10 lakh, respectively.

The races will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and will be broadcast live. Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Asianet Worldwide, Asianet Plus, Hotstar, ETV Andhra Pradesh and ETV Telangana will beam the event for an hour from 4 pm.

