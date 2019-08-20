Home Cities Kochi

East Maradi School observes Photography Day

The students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, East Maradi, observed World Photography Day on Monday.

Published: 20th August 2019

KOCHI:  The students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, East Maradi, observed World Photography Day on Monday. The students got a peek into the nitty-gritty of professional photography. A training class was organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the school in association with the other clubs. According to Sameer Siddiqui, NSS Programme officer, today, it is the world of selfies.

“A huge array of cameras right from the ones in the mobile phones to those that come in different sizes and shapes are available in the market today. But to click that right shot, a person needs to understand what photography is all about,” he said.

“The students were taught the uses of the various lens in the cameras. They were taught the necessity of using the right camera for the right shot,” he said. A function was also held as a part of the observation of World Photography Day. At the function, Sandeep Maradi, who was awarded the best photographer award by the state government, was honoured.

