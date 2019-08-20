In tit-for-tat, Kochi police arrest AIYF leader 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could be seen as a retaliation to the suspension of Ernakulam Central Station sub-inspector Vibin Das, the city police on Sunday arrested an AIYF leader saying he had attacked the police nearly a month ago during the CPI march to Ernakulam Rang IG office.A special investigation team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Biji George arrested Ansar Ali, 33, of Poovathinkal, Marambilly.

The SI was suspended pending inquiry following allegations of police excess, which had left several CPI leaders, including Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham, injured. Ansar is a member of CPI Vazhakulam local committee and joint secretary of AIYF Perumbavoor mandalam committee. An autorickshaw driver, he was arrested dramatically on Monday.

According to the police, Ansar was charged under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.Though the police had registered a case against CPI leaders slapping non-bailable charges, further action was not taken in view of the controversy.

Meanwhile, CPI district secretary P Raju alleged that Ansar was arraigned in a fabricated case.

“The case was registered on the basis of the statements of Vibin Das, who was suspended on Sunday. It’s evident that the case is a fabricated one. The police officers hired his autorickshaw to Kalamassery and when it reached the office of ACP Crime Branch, they took him to custody. He was arrested as if he is a notorious criminal,” he said. Raju said the party would fight the case legally.