Home Cities Kochi

In tit-for-tat, Kochi police arrest AIYF leader 

Meanwhile, CPI district secretary P Raju alleged that Ansar was arraigned in a fabricated case.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In what could be seen as a retaliation to the suspension of Ernakulam Central Station sub-inspector Vibin Das, the city police on Sunday arrested an AIYF leader saying he had attacked the police nearly a month ago during the CPI march to Ernakulam Rang IG office.A special investigation team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Biji George arrested Ansar Ali, 33, of Poovathinkal, Marambilly.

The SI was suspended pending inquiry following allegations of police excess, which had left several CPI leaders, including Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham, injured. Ansar is a member of CPI Vazhakulam local committee and joint secretary of AIYF Perumbavoor mandalam committee. An autorickshaw driver, he was arrested dramatically on Monday.

According to the police, Ansar was charged under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.Though the police had registered a case against CPI leaders slapping non-bailable charges, further action was not taken in view of the controversy.

Meanwhile, CPI district secretary P Raju alleged that Ansar was arraigned in a fabricated case.
“The case was registered on the basis of the statements of Vibin Das, who was suspended on Sunday. It’s evident that the case is a fabricated one. The police officers hired his autorickshaw to Kalamassery and when it reached the office of ACP Crime Branch, they took him to custody. He was arrested as if he is a notorious criminal,” he said. Raju said the party would fight the case legally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIYF leader Kochi police
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp