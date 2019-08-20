Kerala HC comes to the rescue of demoted DySPs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the government to allow 11 DySPs, who were demoted to the rank of Circle Inspectors, to continue in the same post and pay their salary until further orders. A Division Bench headed by Justice V Chitambaresh issued the order on an appeal filed by the state government seeking to quash the order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) stating that demoting the DySPs as CIs was unsustainable.

The KAT also set aside the order against Ernakulam Rural Crime Detachment DySP K S Udayabhanu, Ernakulam Rural Special Branch DySP V G Ravindranath, Wayanad Narcotic Cell DySP M K Manoj Kabeer, Kozhikode Rural-Nadapuram subdivision DySP E Sunilkumar, Malappuram Special Branch DySP R Santhosh Kumar, Kottayam Special Branch DySP S Ashok Kumar, Alappuzha District Special Branch DySP T Anil Kumar and others.