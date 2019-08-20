Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Women Economic Forum to begin tomorrow 

The two-day event to feature more than 400 women entrepreneurs, speakers and delegates 

Published: 20th August 2019 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 03:15 AM

Members of the All Ladies League

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The first Kerala edition of Women Economic Forum (WEF), a global platform for women leadership enhancement and networking, will be held in Kozhikode on Thursday and Friday. Organised by the All Ladies League (ALL), a global movement of women committed to unleashing the potential in one and all, this two-day event brings together 400-plus women entrepreneurs, speakers and delegates from across the world. WEF includes sessions focusing on learning, networking and business development, and it is to be held at the campus of IIM, Kozhikode. 

ALL enables women from across 150 plus countries to come together on a common platform to add value to their professional and personal lives. It offers members a window to explore business opportunities, find mentors, markets, business and training forums, and aims at building, nurturing and developing leadership skills amongst women.  

The WEF, which is conducted in New Delhi every year with over 3,000 plus delegates from more than 100 countries, is held regionally in various cities of the world to bring together women entrepreneurs, thought leaders, change-makers and influencers. 

They are well-attended by administrators from various countries, academicians, artists, bankers, financial experts, marketing gurus and other eminent personalities of the world.Kerala WEF is a momentous opportunity to be part of Mission Million 2022, a clarion call by ALL WEF for connecting a million women worldwide in solidarity toward gender parity and empowerment as “sisters beyond borders.” WEF events will be held in India and simultaneously all over the world in 2022. 

