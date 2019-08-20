Milma to increase price of milk

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Milma milk packets are likely to go dearer after Onam season as the milk marketing federation has suggested a hike in price to the government. The increase in milk price has become inevitable because of the steep hike in the price of cattle feed. The dairy farmers in the state, especially in the flood-hit areas, are also facing severe financial crunch, which has prompted the authorities to increase the price.

“We are going to meet the Chief Minister, Finance Minister and Minister for Dairy Development in September first week. The issues that are affecting the dairy farmers, along with the plan to increase the price, will be put forth before them,” said Milma (Ernakulam Region) chairman John Theruvath.

At present, Milma is selling milk to consumers for `44 per litre. “We are suggesting a hike of `4 per litre. That means the price of a 500 ml packet will go up by `2. The last time when Milma increased the price of milk was in February 2017,” said Milma chairman P A Balan Master.

New Plans

Balan Master said a modernised lab will soon be set up at Milma’s Edappally facility. The lab, according to him, will help in increasing the production of value-added products. Milma is also planning to export its value-added products, which have a longer shelf life, to the Gulf countries. “We have also requested the Centre to consider the plan for including dairy farmers in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREA) scheme,” he said.

At present, the Ernakulam zone of Milma is procuring 3,46,000 litres of milk from the four districts under it. “The flood, as well as the steep increase in the cattle feed price, have affected the dairy farmers in Ernakulam zone. As a result, we have seen a decrease of 30,000 litres in the milk procurement. Last year, before the flood, we were able to procure 3,76,000 litres per day,” he added.

Additional package to farmers

John said the price of 50 kg packet of cattle feed has increased by I300 in the past three months. “This has increased the burden of dairy farmers who were hit by the floods. Hence, Milma Ernakulam regional zone has decided to give an additional I1 per litre of milk that it procures from the farmers between August 21, 2019, and September 30, 2019,” he said. The farmers of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam and Idukki will get the benefit of the scheme. At present, a farmer is getting up to I36 per litre of milk which Milma procures, based on its quality.

