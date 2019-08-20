Home Cities Kochi

Milma to increase price of milk

The Milma milk packets are likely to go dearer after Onam season as the milk marketing federation has suggested a hike in price to the government.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Milma milk packets are likely to go dearer after Onam season as the milk marketing federation has suggested a hike in price to the government. The increase in milk price has become inevitable because of the steep hike in the price of cattle feed. The dairy farmers in the state, especially in the flood-hit areas, are also facing severe financial crunch, which has prompted the authorities to increase the price.

“We are going to meet the Chief Minister, Finance Minister and Minister for Dairy Development in September first week. The issues that are affecting the dairy farmers, along with the plan to increase the price, will be put forth before them,” said Milma (Ernakulam Region) chairman John Theruvath.

At present, Milma is selling milk to consumers for `44 per litre. “We are suggesting a hike of `4 per litre. That means the price of a 500 ml packet will go up by `2. The last time when Milma increased the price of milk was in February  2017,” said Milma chairman P A Balan Master.

New Plans
Balan Master said a modernised lab will soon be set up at Milma’s Edappally facility. The lab, according to him, will help in increasing the production of value-added products. Milma is also planning to export its value-added products, which have a longer shelf life, to the Gulf countries. “We have also requested the Centre to consider the plan for including dairy farmers in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREA) scheme,” he said.

At present, the Ernakulam zone of Milma is procuring 3,46,000 litres of milk from the four districts under it. “The flood, as well as the steep increase in the cattle feed price, have affected the dairy farmers in Ernakulam zone. As a result, we have seen a decrease of 30,000 litres in the milk procurement. Last year, before the flood, we were able to procure 3,76,000 litres per day,” he added.

Additional package to farmers
John said the price of 50 kg packet of cattle feed has increased by I300 in the past three months. “This has increased the burden of dairy farmers who were hit by the floods. Hence, Milma Ernakulam regional zone has decided to give an additional I1 per litre of milk that it procures from the farmers between August 21, 2019, and September 30, 2019,” he said. The farmers of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam and Idukki will get the benefit of the scheme. At present, a farmer is getting up to I36 per litre of milk which Milma procures, based on its quality. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Milma
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp