Noushad donates to CM’s relief fund again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam native Noushad, who was praised for his noble gesture during the recent floods when he donated the entire stock of clothes in his small garment shop to people in flood-affected areas, on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

It was the owner of UAE-based Smart Travel Agency, who gave Noushad the amount. Noushad handed over the cheque to District Collector S Suhas at his chamber on Monday. Later, the District Collector took it to his Facebook page and congratulated Noushad. “Noushad is a model which Kerala can show when there were allegations that people are not donating generously to flood fund.

It was Noushad’s act of kindness which ignited the spark during this year’s flood, prompting more and more people to donate materials and fund to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. There is a hero in every man. And, this is the right time to bring that hero out. Big Salute Noushad,” said Suhas.