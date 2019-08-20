Home Cities Kochi

Rain and flood cause a spike in fever cases

 The heavy rain and subsequent waterlogging in many parts of the district have caused an increase in the number of fever cases in the district.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The heavy rain and subsequent waterlogging in many parts of the district have caused an increase in the number of fever cases in the district.So far this month alone, around 13,635 new fever cases were registered in the hospitals across the district, with the Health Department confirming the presence of both dengue and rat fever.  In July, 33,819 new fever cases were registered in the district.

Though rat fever has been confirmed in the city, the health department officials affirm there is no outbreak in the district and hence no need for panic. According to the statistics, seven suspected cases of leptospirosis have been reported this month, out of which two are confirmed. In July, 27 persons were suspected of leptospirosis, of whom six were confirmed and two died. In 2019, the total death in the district due to leptospirosis were three. 

“We could control the outbreak of rat fever in the district. The rains and floods have not hiked the number of cases,” says Dr Sreedevi, Additional DMO.  Meanwhile, the health department has already begun a campaign which aims at distributing free doxycycline pills to people of flood-hit areas.  

“The drive began on Saturday. Doxycycline was distributed to people who went back home from relief camps and to those who were involved in cleaning works. The campaign will happen every  Saturdays till the first week of September under the guidance of a medical officer,” she adds.High fever, body pain, respiratory problems and chest discomfort are some of the symptoms of rat fever. “Those who come in contact with floodwaters should immediately take doxycycline. 

The cleaning workers, who are in the highrisk category, must go on with their work only after using gloves and gumboots. They should have one doxycycline per week. Those who develop symptoms of rat fever should seek treatment at a good hospital at the earliest. The delay in getting treatment can lead to death,” adds Dr Sreedevi. 

In June, there was a dengue outbreak at Deshabhimani Road, Kaloor, and hundreds were treated for the same. In July, 191 cases were reported, out of which 95 were confirmed. In August, the suspected cases fell to 71.

