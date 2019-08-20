Home Cities Kochi

Synod urged to take action against dissident priests 

At a press conference held at  Ernakulam Press Club on Monday, Kennedy also criticised the march taken out by Athirupatha Almaya Munnettan on Sunday to Mount St Thomas.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  World Christian Council (WCC) president Kennedy Karimbinkalayil urged the Synod of the Syro Malabar Church to recommend action against Bishop Jacob Manathodath, former apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese for anti-church activities. 

At a press conference held at  Ernakulam Press Club on Monday, Kennedy also criticised the march taken out by Athirupatha Almaya Munnettan on Sunday to Mount St Thomas. “The laity organisations carry out protests when the police record the statement of the dissident priests. This time, it was in the wake of the police recording the statement of Fr Benny Maramparambil, who led the church probe against Cardinal George Alencherry. Actions must be taken against all dissident priests also for staging protests,” said Kennedy. 

He said WCC had demanded the Synod to make a provision for inter-diocese transfers so that the priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese will also get to serve in other dioceses of the church. “As of now, we do not have any inter-diocese transfer but we have demanded the Synod to include such a provision,” said Kennedy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syro Malabar Church Synod
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp