Synod urged to take action against dissident priests 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: World Christian Council (WCC) president Kennedy Karimbinkalayil urged the Synod of the Syro Malabar Church to recommend action against Bishop Jacob Manathodath, former apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese for anti-church activities.

At a press conference held at Ernakulam Press Club on Monday, Kennedy also criticised the march taken out by Athirupatha Almaya Munnettan on Sunday to Mount St Thomas. “The laity organisations carry out protests when the police record the statement of the dissident priests. This time, it was in the wake of the police recording the statement of Fr Benny Maramparambil, who led the church probe against Cardinal George Alencherry. Actions must be taken against all dissident priests also for staging protests,” said Kennedy.

He said WCC had demanded the Synod to make a provision for inter-diocese transfers so that the priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese will also get to serve in other dioceses of the church. “As of now, we do not have any inter-diocese transfer but we have demanded the Synod to include such a provision,” said Kennedy.