Syro Malabar Church Synod meet begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crucial Synod meeting of the Syro Malabar Church began on Monday at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad. The 11-day 27th Synod of bishops is being attended by 57 bishops of the church. The major task with the Synod this year is to resolve the crisis in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

The letter from the Oriental Congregation suggested that it would be the Synod that would decide on the long-term resolution for the crisis. The hunger strike launched by the dissident priests was called off after bishops of the permanent Synod had agreed to issue a recommendation to the complete Synod in August to immediately appoint an administrative archbishop for the archdiocese.

The future of the suspended auxiliary bishops, Sebastian Adayanthrath and Jose Puthenveettil, will also be decided by the Synod. Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry lighted the lamp and inaugurated the session. The Synod session began by praying for the victims of flood fury.