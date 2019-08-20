Water charge arrears: Setback for KWA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday held that recovery of water charge arrears cannot be made beyond three years. The court issued an order on a batch of petitions challenging the recovery action initiated by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). The petitioners said the KWA initiated steps after the stipulated period.

The KWA disconnected a connection for non-payment of a bill amounting to `4,54,710 in 2008, but action was taken in 2017-18. In another case, the KWA initiated revenue recovery proceedings for non-payment of bill amounting to `25,55,327 after more than a decade, the plea said.The court noted that the Water Authority should recover the amount under the Kerala Revenue Recovery Act, within a period of three years.