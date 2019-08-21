Kochi: Man jumps from building, dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 31-year-old private bank employee allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the top floor of an eight-storeyed building on KP Vallon Road in Kadavanthra on Tuesday. The deceased is Anoop Lassar, a native of Thammanam. According to the Ernakulam South Police, the incident occurred at noon. “The youth jumped from the building which is opposite to the private bank where he was working.

He had been working as a sales executive in the car loan section of the bank,” said an official, adding that though financial crisis prompted him to take the extreme step, the exact reason has not been ascertained yet. An inquiry has already begun.