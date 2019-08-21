Home Cities Kochi

Youth grilled in death of three-member family in Kochi

Police have not divulged the whereabouts of the youth, who is a native of Kannur, and the details of the questioning. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In order to unravel the mystery behind the suicide of a three-member family in Puthuvype on Monday, investigators have reportedly interrogated the alleged boyfriend of Nayana, the daughter of the deceased couple. However, the police have not divulged the whereabouts of the youth, who is a native of Kannur, and the details of the questioning. 

Nayana, a BTech graduate employed in Bengaluru, was allegedly in love with the youth with whom she had eloped to Goa after her parents objected to their relationship. Later, she was brought back home by her father. Two separate suicide notes recovered from the house cited that the trio jointly took the decision unable to bear the mental trauma. 

Subhashan, 52, of Anakkaran Veettil, his wife Geetha, 48, and Nayana, 23, were found hanging from the wooden frame of the ceiling of the house on Monday. The hands of Geetha and Nayana were found tied and this added to the mystery. According to police officers, further inquiry is possible only after receiving the postmortem report.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after conducting a post-mortem on Tuesday. Subhashan had lodged a complaint with Njarakkal police informing that his daughter Nayana was missing from July 9. It is alleged that the youth belonged to another community.

Comments

