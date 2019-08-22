Home Cities Kochi

Doctors in Kochi give lease of life to premature baby weighing 380 g

Baby Kashvi, who was prematurely born in the 23rd week on May 1, was only the size of an adult’s palm.

Published: 22nd August 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kashvi, along with her family and the team of doctors who treated her at Lourdes Hospital

Kashvi, along with her family and the team of doctors who treated her at Lourdes Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Doctors of Lourdes Hospital have ushered in a new dawn of life for a newborn who weighed just 380 g. Kashvi, who was prematurely born in the 23rd week on May 1, was only the size of an adult’s palm. Dr Digvijay, Kashvi’s father, remembers the horrific moment when he held his baby for the first time and realised that she was not breathing.

After three abortions, Shivangi and Digvijay were overjoyed and hopeful when Kashvi was conceived. However, her premature delivery and frail form dashed their hopes. At that juncture, Dr Rojo and his team stepped in, and through a rare medical achievement, nursed the baby back to health.

As per doctors, she is the second tiniest baby, with regard to weight, to be born in India. “It was a great challenge for us to nurse her to health. All her organs, including kidney, heart, lungs and liver were yet to be fully developed. Her skin was extremely fragile and delicate. We incubated her as soon as possible,” Rojo, Department of Neonatology, at Lourdes Hospital, told media persons at the hospital on Wednesday.

“The baby was on ventilator support for 16 days and when she began to breathe on her own, she was shifted to the neonatal ICU. She continued in ICU for two months,” said Rojo. In the incubator, the newborn was provided the right ambient temperature and light, recreating conditions of the womb. Since her organs were not fully developed she was found with Retinopathy Of Prematurity (ROP), which affects the eyes. “She had certain issues, but as of now, all her problems are rectified and she is having breast milk, which is a very good sign,” said Rojo. 

Kashvi now weighs 1.6 kg and was discharged from the hospital on August 7. “Though she has been discharged, follow-up and check-ups should be done for three years,” said Dr Varghese Cheriyan, medical superintendent of Lourdes Hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lourdes Hospital Kochi 380g baby Kochi lightweight baby Kochi baby operation Baby Kashvi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp