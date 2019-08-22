Doctors in Kochi give lease of life to premature baby weighing 380 g

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Doctors of Lourdes Hospital have ushered in a new dawn of life for a newborn who weighed just 380 g. Kashvi, who was prematurely born in the 23rd week on May 1, was only the size of an adult’s palm. Dr Digvijay, Kashvi’s father, remembers the horrific moment when he held his baby for the first time and realised that she was not breathing.

After three abortions, Shivangi and Digvijay were overjoyed and hopeful when Kashvi was conceived. However, her premature delivery and frail form dashed their hopes. At that juncture, Dr Rojo and his team stepped in, and through a rare medical achievement, nursed the baby back to health.

As per doctors, she is the second tiniest baby, with regard to weight, to be born in India. “It was a great challenge for us to nurse her to health. All her organs, including kidney, heart, lungs and liver were yet to be fully developed. Her skin was extremely fragile and delicate. We incubated her as soon as possible,” Rojo, Department of Neonatology, at Lourdes Hospital, told media persons at the hospital on Wednesday.

“The baby was on ventilator support for 16 days and when she began to breathe on her own, she was shifted to the neonatal ICU. She continued in ICU for two months,” said Rojo. In the incubator, the newborn was provided the right ambient temperature and light, recreating conditions of the womb. Since her organs were not fully developed she was found with Retinopathy Of Prematurity (ROP), which affects the eyes. “She had certain issues, but as of now, all her problems are rectified and she is having breast milk, which is a very good sign,” said Rojo.

Kashvi now weighs 1.6 kg and was discharged from the hospital on August 7. “Though she has been discharged, follow-up and check-ups should be done for three years,” said Dr Varghese Cheriyan, medical superintendent of Lourdes Hospital.