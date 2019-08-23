Home Cities Kochi

Palarivattom flyover corruption case: Vigilance records statement of ex-Kerala minister VK Ebrahim

The IUML leader, who had been served notice by the VACB, said after the interrogation that political motives are the reason that he is being blamed by others.

Published: 23rd August 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Palarivattom flyover in Ernakulam

Palarivattom flyover in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Vigilance and Anti- Corruption Bureau (VACB) Ernakulam unit probing alleged corruption in the construction of Palarivattom flyover recorded the statement of former Works Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju. The IUML leader, who had been served notice by the VACB, appeared before investigators at the VACB office in Kathrikadavu around 11.30 am. The interrogation lasted a few hours. The sanction for Palarivattom flyover was given during Ebrahimkunju’s ministerial tenure. 

Emerging from the VACB office, Ebrahimkunju told reporters he will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. “Vigilance sought some information related to the construction of Palarivattom flyover. I told them everything I know.  The damage suffered by the existing structure makes it quite evident that there are lapses in the construction work. Those levelling graft charges against me are prompted by political motives. Neither the Chief Minister nor the incumbent Works Minister have uttered a word against me on the issue until now,” he said. 

VACB Central Range SP J Himendranath said details of the administrative sanction for the flyover had to be collected from the former minister. The decision to arraign Ebrahimkunju will be taken  on the basis of investigation carried out in the case. 

“He was asked to appear before us to give the statement. He is not an accused in the case. Ebrahimkunju had approved the project during his tenure as PWD Minister. We will verify his statement before proceeding further in the case,” he said.The flyover has remained closed for traffic after cracks appeared at several points along the bridge. 

A team from IIT-Madras, which first inspected the bridge, submitted a report to Works Minister G Sudhakaran highlighting the flaws in construction. The tarmac on the bridge got damaged within months of the flyover’s commissioning in October 2016. VACB after carrying out a preliminary enquiry(PE) registered an FIR against the contractor, officials of Roads and Bridges Corporation Kerala(RBDCK) and Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (KITCO).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau Ernakulam VACB IUML VK Ebrahim VK Ebrahim interrogated
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp