Excise department starts special drive in Kochi to check flow of illicit liquor, drugs during Onam

By ANI

KOCHI: The Excise Department has started a special drive to keep a check on the production, distribution, and consumption of illicit liquor and drugs in Ernakulam district during Onam season.

"Since August 10, the department has been carrying out a special drive to curb the flow of illicit liquor and narcotic items to Ernakulam district during Onam season. The drive will continue till September 15," Circle Inspector (CI) B Suresh, Excise Department, told ANI.

He added, "The Deputy Commissioner has given instructions to all range officers in the district regarding the same. We have also set up a control room and two striking forces which would be operational round-the-clock."

"To obtain detailed information on the production and distribution of illegal liquor and drugs, we have also formed shadow teams. They will gather inputs and inform the official concerned to take further action against the offenders," he added.

Adding that the department has taken all the measures to curb the consumption and distribution of illicit liquor and narcotics, he said: "Closed factories, warehouses and unoccupied houses in the district are under our surveillance."

"As there is always a probability of smuggling banned drugs and other products from other neighbouring states during the season, searches are being carried out in various inter-state buses and trains at night. Moreover, special patrolling is also being held in railway stations to control such illegal activities," he said.