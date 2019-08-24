Man wielding toy gun scares passengers at Vytilla Mobility Hub in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Passengers at Vytilla Mobility Hub were threatened by a man brandishing a ‘gun’ in an inebriated state on Friday morning. The incident occurred around 8.30 am. The panic he created didn’t last long as passengers wrestled him and wrested the gun only to find out it was a toy.

The drama he created came to end just when he was detained by the Maradu police. He was identified as Sunil, a native of Kollam. They booked him under Section 118 (d) (causing annoyance to any person in an indecent manner by statements or verbal or comments or telephone calls or calls of any type or by chasing of sending messages or emails by any means) of the Kerala Police Act.