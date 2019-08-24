Navy personnel go cycling in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of 20 personnel from the Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY), the ship repair organisation of Southern Naval Command, undertook a cycling expedition from Kochi to Kuzhupilly Beach on Friday. The expedition, which aimed at spreading the message of Swacch Bharath and environment protection, was flagged off by Admiral Superintendent Rear Admiral S N Alamanda. The team undertook a cleaning drive at Kuzhupilly Beach and also interacted with the local residents, highlighting the need for cleanliness and environment protection.