Home Cities Kochi

Robotics grips Kochi students

Robotics classes see a huge rush and are attended by students as small as 10 years to engineering graduates.

Published: 24th August 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

A boy works on his project

A boy works on his project (Photo| Srishti Robotics)

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: There was always a saying that the era when robots replace humans isn’t far away. Well, it seems the era is almost here.   After the IT boom at the start of this millennium, Kerala is now embracing robotics and Artificial Intelligence. The typical example is the ‘Be at Kiwizo’ restaurant at Kannur, where robots serve food to customers. 

In Kochi, various robotic training centres have come up and it’s no wonder that they are attended by students as small as 10 years to engineering graduates.

“We give robotics training to students from classes V to XII, engineering students and engineering faculties,” says Shine Sreedhar, co-founder and CTO, Srishti Robotics Technologies Pvt Ltd, Kochi. According to Shine, the focus is more on school children. “Things are hectic during summer vacations. There are around 50 seats in every batch and all of them get filled. Now, we have weekend batches where there are around 20-30 students each who attend the classes regularly,” he adds.  

With CBSE planning to include robotics as part of the curriculum, a sea change is imminent. Shine says it is a positive move as students can get practical knowledge at the base level. “We have set up robotics labs at many schools in Kochi. This exposes students to designing, electronics and programming. Social media plays a very important role in promoting robotics in the city. The news of the restaurant has motivated many students to take up robotic courses. They are all excited,” adds Shine.

According to Joshiy, who heads the Kochi office of SP Robotics Maker Lab, children aged between 7 and 9 are the most active participants of such classes. 
“The classes are categorised into junior, senior and super senior. The junior category is the most curious and excited. They can barely contain their thrill when their products work. Robotics and artificial intelligence are the future and these children will have good knowledge of these,” he says.

According to Shine, most students face confusion after class XII on which engineering stream to pursue. “Robotics has many divisions like programming, electronic circuits, design and fabrication. Getting exposure to this field at an early age will help students decide their future. If one is good at programming, he/she can pursue computer engineering or if one is an expert at electronic circuits, he/she can take up electronics engineering,” he says.

The future

According to Geethu Sivakumar, CEO of Pace HiTech, jobs which don’t need human intelligence will soon be replaced by robots. “Robots are not only about humanoids, the vending machines and ATM’s are also a part of it. The presence of robotics will be there in every field in five years,” she adds.

Geethu says cities like Kochi will soon have robots serving at restaurants and banks.“Robotic surgery is already popular in Kochi due to its precision. Of course, there will be the surveillance of a doctor, but one need not be surprised if a robot does the surgery on its own in future. Even the customer care of various companies are now automated,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi robotics classes Kochi students robotics Srishti Robotics
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp