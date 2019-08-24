Home Cities Kochi

Trapped on bonnet of speeding car, Kochi man survives near-death encounter

The incident happened around 3.30 pm on Monday at Marottichuvadu near Edappally.

CCTV visual of Nishanth, clinging on to the windshield of the car at Edappally

CCTV visual of Nishanth, clinging on to the windshield of the car at Edappally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many a time, motorists who accidentally knock down people tend to speed away without bothering to attend to the victim. The latest hit-and-run incident in Kochi is a case in point. Footage from a private firm’s camera, which surfaced on Friday, shows a car hitting a pedestrian, who was thrown on to its bonnet in the impact where he hung on for dear life while the vehicle travelled for half a kilometre before braking, throwing the victim on the road. Fortunately, he rolled over to the kerb before the vehicle sped away. 

According to Elamakkara police, the incident happened at 3.30 pm on Monday at Marottichuvadu near Edappally. Nishanth was walking towards Marottichuvadu Junction when a speeding car hit him. We have got the CCTV footage. We don’t think that it is a normal accident as in most cases the drivers become panic and they stop the vehicle,” said an officer of Elamakkara police station.

Nishanth, who suffered a major injury on his right limb, multiple fractures and severe wounds on his left leg, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Edappally. “While trying to cross the road, I saw the speeding car. I just raised my hands to signal the driver to stop. But it hit me and I ended up on the car’s bonnet. It was after travelling for nearly half a kilometre that the driver applied the brake. I tumbled down and rolled away to save my life. The driver sped away without stopping,” said Nishanth.

On Friday night, the Elamakkara police took the driver of the vehicle into custody. According to the police, Nahas, 25, of Kacherippady in Palluruthy, was taken into custody from his house. The police are interrogating the accused and they are contemplating any change in the section charged against him.

