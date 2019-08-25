Home Cities Kochi

CBSE underscores importance of experiential learning in schools

Anurag Tripathi, secretary, CBSE, on Saturday stressed the importance of experiential learning over rote learning in schools and urged the managements to implement it for the betterment of students.

Published: 25th August 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE head COE (Trivandrum) Manish Kumar Tyagi, secretary Anurag Tripathi and Trivandrum Regional Officer Sachin Takur at the All-Kerala Kochi Conclave of Principals and Managers organised at Greets Public School, Kochi | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anurag Tripathi, secretary, CBSE, on Saturday stressed the importance of experiential learning over rote learning in schools and urged the managements to implement it for the betterment of students.

Speaking at the All Kerala Kochi Conclave of Principals and Managers here, he said, “We have good schools with good infrastructure.

However, we are focusing on rote learning instead of teaching skills and inculcation of values.”

The conclave organised by Venad Sahodaya Complex was held at Greets Public School. Trivandrum Regional Officer Sachin Takur and COE of Trivandrum Manish Kumar Tyagi also addressed the gathering.

KK Shajahan, president of Sahodaya Complex, delivered the welcome address. In this event, principals, managers and teachers interacted with the CBSE secretary. Tripathi was eager to listen to the best practices adopted by schools to make learning interesting and experiential. The CBSE Secretary requested all principals, teachers, and managers to review their classroom teaching and education system. Teacher-parent relationships, community involvement, training of teachers and handling of students’ mental health were also discussed.

Request to discuss queries

A faculty of Crescent Public School Aluva requested Tripathi to discuss problems faced by schools collectively and Hubs of Learning, which is a CBSE initiative that groups schools in the vicinity for sharing their resources. In reply to the request, Tripathi said that they have requested the state government to be liberal and requested the respective schools to approach the government.

Takur said, “We have created a specific e-mail ID for queries and suggestions regarding Hubs of Learning.” He appreciated Greets Public School and the children for their inaugural dance performance.
A panel discussion of CBSE officials was organised to discuss queries and problems of the participant schools.

