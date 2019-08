By Express News Service

KOCHI: Representatives of the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) submitted a memorandum to CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi and National Council of CBSE Schools secretary-general Indira Rajan seeking their intervention to address the issues faced by schools in the state.

CCSK president Jose Thomas, working president Raman Kutty and secretary Suchitra Shyjinth submitted the memorandum.