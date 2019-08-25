By Express News Service

KOCHI: The core committee meeting of Athirupatha Almaya Munnettam (an association of laymen of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese) has decided to conduct a prayer march to Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, where the Synod of the Syro Malabar Church is taking place, on Sunday. Members of the association, as well as Forane Committee, took part in the core committee meeting.

The decision came after a statement signed by Cardinal George Alencherry and four senior bishops of the Archdiocese was released on Saturday appealing to the laity to refrain from staging a protest.