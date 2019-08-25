Vehicle sales nosedived 26 per cent in the last 3 months in Kerala

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala, which is one of the country’s biggest markets for automobile manufacturers, is now in the throes of a major slump in vehicle sales, it has emerged.

Over the last three months, vehicle sales have come down nearly 26 per cent, according to data from Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA).

Motor Vehicles Department statistics show around 77,558 vehicles were registered in June, with a daily average of 2,485.

And July saw 77,175 vehicles being registered and the daily average was 2,489. But this month there have been only 57,652 new vehicle registrations, a daily average of 1,859 vehicles. Experts say two-wheelers and cars are the two sectors which are mainly affected.

If a total of 54,473 two-wheelers and 16,219 cars (LMV) were registered in the state in July, their numbers have come down to 32,000 and 8.745, respectively this month.

According to them, the slump is not so much the result of economic downturn as the upcoming BS-VI norm and flood.