Girl donates gold earrings and savings to CM’s Relief Fund

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Uncle, please wait. Take this too,” Liyana Thejas, said to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after removing her gold earrings. The fourth standard student of St Francis High School, Aluva, had just also donated her piggy-bank savings to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The Chief Minister was here for a function honouring the nonagenarian CPM leader M M Lawrence at Ernakulam Town Hall on Sunday evening.

Liyana had reached Ernakulam Town Hall with her parents, Thankachan and Sinimol. “After knowing about CM’s visit to Kochi on Sunday, she asked us to take her to the venue,” her father said. She had donated her piggy bank savings to CMDRF last year too. However, this year, she wanted to directly hand over the savings to the Chief Minister, he added.

After inaugurating the function, the Chief Minister was about to leave the venue when Liyana had run towards his car and handed over her piggy bank savings to the Chief Minister.