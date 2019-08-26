Home Cities Kochi

Making reunions a sweeter, hassle-free affair

School and college alumnus reunions instil nostalgia in us. And for the same reason, reunions are the flavour of the season.

Published: 26th August 2019 04:16 AM

Anoop John and Tarun Udayaraj

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: School and college alumnus reunions instil nostalgia in us. And for the same reason, reunions are the flavour of the season. But, things aren’t easy as they seem. It takes a lot to organise hundreds of people and to bring them together. 

But not anymore. Tarun Udayaraj and Anoop John, alumni of  College of Engineering (CET), Thiruvananthapuram, are on a mission to make reunions a sweet and hassle-free affair through their startup named FlockForge.

A platform designed for both website and mobile applications, FlockForge has scripted success by successfully conducting many reunions. 

“Many alumni associations fail to organise reunions. So, our aim isn’t limited to providing a platform for the institutions, but also in developing a space that engages the alumni,” says Tarun, co-founder and CEO of Flockforge. 

According to Tarun, they provide a template and structure to any institution which plans to make an alumni association. The members just have to register with FlockForge, which will conduct at least three reunions a year. 

“When they are provided with a platform, people will slowly start sharing their news and stories. So, this naturally awakes curiosity in other members too,” adds Tarun.

What makes FlockForge unique is that they help the alumni in organising reunions. “All alumni associations will have different chapters. For example, CET Trivandrum chapter and CET Kochi chapter are different entities. They are given a different platform to interact and the reunions will be separate too. Many are of the misconception that reunions can only happen on the school/college campuses. So when an alumni meet happens, we coordinate with the association, decide the venue and organises the event, ” says Tarun. 

They have supported around six reunions till now. According to Tarun, the reunions provide a platform for many to find jobs. 

