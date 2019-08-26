MVD launches awareness campaigns in schools to curb road accidents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to reduce the number of road accidents, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has launched awareness campaigns centred on schools. In addition to MVD, Legal Services Authority, Traffic Motor Vehicles, Fire and Safety Department, Road Safety Council and Indian Medical Association will also join hands together for the programme.

According to MVD, the students studying in the higher secondary level, who are driving vehicles without a license, are also involved in many accident cases reported in the district. Through the awareness campaign, MVD is planning to create awareness among students to encourage them to withdraw themselves from such practices. Along with organising special sessions and seminars in schools, the CDs of the awareness programme will be screened at the schools.

The programme was officially launched at a function held in Kaloor on Sunday. Taluk legal service chairman and special CBI Judge K Sathyan inaugurated the awareness campaign, Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) G Ananthakrishnan, Regional Deputy Director Shakunthala Devi, ACP I B Vijayan, District Fire officer Jogi S, IMA president Dr Junaid Rehman and district legal service secretary Saleena V G also spoke. The seminar was lead by Dr Rajeev Jayadevan and Motor Vehicle Inspector Bijumon S P.