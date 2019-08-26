Home Cities Kochi

No end in sight to their misery

Already suffering from connectivity issues, the residents of Thanthonnithuruth allege apathy of authorities in addressing flood damage 

Published: 26th August 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: Bindu, an Anganwadi teacher, recounts the perilous journey she took the night before her delivery on a country boat. She held on to her life and that of her unborn child, praying to reach the hospital before it was too late. 

This might sound disturbing for most, but for the folks at Thanthonnithuruth, an island barely a kilometre away from Marine Drive,  life has been such for a very long time. Much has been written about their plight but change still is a dream for the 67 families living there. 

Though a tender was floated to construct a 10-m wide bridge in 2010,  nothing has happened yet. A hi-tech terminal of Kochi Water Metro Project has also been proposed at the island. This, if materialises, would improve their quality of life. But, that too is a far-fetched idea at this point.  

Life post floods

Everyday at 8:20 am, residents here wait for the only boat that plies to the city. “Our life is scheduled based on boat timings. Since there is only a boat, even a minute’s delay can spoil our plans,” said Kairali, a resident.

This is besides the damage wrecked by 2018 floods. “Last year’s flood damaged a part of my house but no one came here to help rebuild it. It’s is difficult to bring construction materials to our place due to connectivity issues,” added Kairali. A part of the island was destroyed in last year’s floods, but no repair work has been undertaken yet. 

The lack of connectivity has forced many to leave the island for the city. Around eight to nine families have shifted, mainly because the youngsters don’t get good marriage proposals. “Once a dead body fell into the lake while taking for cremation. Students from our place always get punished for coming late in schools,” said Subhaiya, a social worker. This being the situation, most houses here own a country boat. “This is the only way we can live here. We learn to row right from childhood. But, after a certain age, even that becomes impossible,” said Kumari, a 60-year old resident of Thuruth. 

A forgotten proposal 

Though the tender was passed for the construction of a 10m-wide bridge, the plan got stalled. The residents have been demanding an outer bund road that can prevent flooding during rain and tide.
According to residents, a 6 crore-worth project was passed to construct outer bunds along the island but it didn’t materialise due to environmental issues. “To lay the pipeline, some part of the mangroves had to be removed. So, the plan got stalled,” said a  social worker.
Meanwhile, councillor Ansa James said she has been working towards materialising development projects for the past three years. 

“The Corporation approves plans and sets an estimate. However, the contractors do not agree to that amount. Since there is no connectivity to the island, the expense increases and contractors will not cooperate,” she said. 

The councillor also alleged cancellation of rides without prior notice, leaving residents stranded. However, the officials from State Water Transport Department said they cancel rides only if there are technical glitches with the boat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anganwadi teacher Kochi Water Metro Project
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp