Over 2,000 participate in laity prayer march

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over 2,000 lay members participated in the prayer march organised by Athirupatha Almaya Munnettam- a combine of lay persons, to Mount St Thomas, the venue of Syro Malabar Church synod, on Sunday. The prayer march was held in protest against the failure of the Synod to address the demands raised by the Munnettam.

“We will not back off from our protest, we will intensify our protest to different parts till we get justice. We came to know that the synod is not properly addressing the issues relating to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese,” said Riju Kanjoorkaran, spokesperson of Athirupatha Almaya Munnettam.

On Saturday, Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese had released statement signed by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and four senior-most bishops of the Archdiocese, urging the laity to refrain from staging a protest on Sunday. In its wake, the group discarded its earlier plan to organise a protest at Mount St Thomas.

Pastoral Council Secretary P P Jerad, Convenor Binu John Moolan, Shyju Antony and Mathew Karondukadavil spoke at the protest march.