A fashion league to watch out for

‘Urban Shades’, the second edition of River Bourne Fashion League, will feature creations of Kochi-based designers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For anyone following fashion trends, you might have probably seen big names including the Hadid sisters, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski walking the ramp. Be it the spring or the fall collections, Milan or New York fashion weeks, the clothes are either high-end or impractical if you’re going for a casual look.

A still from the previous fashion league

So who do you reach out to for that Malayali chic look? Fret not, help is here. The River Bourne Centre in Tripunithura is organising the second edition of River Bourne Fashion League titled ‘Urban Shades’ on Tuesday.

To encourage Kochi-based designers to exhibit their creations, the fashion league will feature the collections of Rossanns, Sanskruti Boutique and Sibylline. 

“We usually see couture fashion in shows. This show is about practical looks that embody the urban woman. Right from the models to the designers, the show is for the quintessential Kochi woman,” says Anarga Rajesh, managing director of River Bourne.  

Started in 2014, Aniliya George Mattathil’s Rossanns will showcase handpicked collections including sarees, salwars, lehengas and kurtis. Sanskruti Fashion, which started its operation in 2000 by designer Rupal, believes in comfortable and casual wear for women. 

Partnered with VLCC and Eka, amateur models will rule the runway for the fashion league. For the show which begins at 6.30 pm, entry is through passes. For more details, contact 8156883833. 

The first edition was held in February. The show titled ‘Sustainable Fashion’ featured the collections from Jugal Bandhi, Ethnic Collage and Kiara.

