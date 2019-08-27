Accident-survivor once, women to donate kidney to stranger in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two years ago, when Jyoti (she now wants to be known by the name Aryanamika) got hit by a car, she realised the value of life and wanted to help others with what she has.

Aryanamika, 37, a native of Malappuram, is now ready to donate one of her kidneys to a total stranger. Abu Bakr, 42, hailing from Tavanur of Malappuram district, will be the recipient of the kidney with the surgery scheduled for Tuesday. The surgery will be conducted by Dr Mammen M John, nephrologist, and Dr Sachin Joseph, urologist, at Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi.

Like a true donor, she does not expect anything in return for the kind gesture. “I am very happy to be able to help someone. A majority of diseases can be prevented if we can take care of our organs. Similarly, emotions and relationships are inter-related, which impact our health,” said Aryanamika, who stressed on taking care of health and the art of acceptance. She is an agricultural assistant at Thirunavaya Krishi Bhavan. She is also determined to serve autistic and mentally challenged children.

A few weeks back, Abu Bakr, who does not have a sound financial background, was diagnosed with kidney failure. The people of Tavanur formed a committee to collect fund for his surgery. Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali, a disciple of Sri Sri Aryamaharshi, directed Bakr’s family to visit the ashram at Kunnamkulam.

The maharshi, along with his wife Simi MS, holds a world record for donating their kidneys on the same day. Their feat was recorded by India Book of Records in 2014. This inspired several of his disciples and Aryanamika is one among them.

Aryanamika is a disciple of Sri Sri Aryamaharshi, founder of Aryalok Atheendriya Gurukulam Ashram Charitable Trust at Kunnamkulam. Explaining the art of acceptance, the Maharshi said, “Sometimes we encounter problems. In such times, we have to believe everything is possible. If we have the strength to receive the lessons of each problem and accept it, we can succeed in life.” He is a social reformer promoting religious unity, environmental conservation, and social services.