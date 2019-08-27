Council decides to investigate ‘Intelligent Street Poles’ project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The council also decided to conduct a departmental inquiry into the ambitious ‘Intelligent Street Poles’ project.

It envisages 600 smart poles — which will replace mobile towers within city limits — for providing mobile telephony, internet and wi-fi connectivity across the city under Smart City Mission.

However, Local Self-Government Minister had last week directed the Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd(CSML) to invite fresh bids since there was only a lone bidder. But the councillors accused officers of taking decisions without the permission of the committee concerned.

Ro-Ro service

To resolve the continuing uncertainty over the operation of Ro-Ro vessels on the Fort Kochi - Vypeen route by the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh on Monday said a high-level meeting attended by MLAs, MP and people’s representatives will be convened.