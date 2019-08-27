Home Cities Kochi

Double-tax threat: Ragpickers may soon go extinct in Kochi

With the Union Government deciding to hike the GST rates for plastic, paper and iron materials to 18 per cent, the scrap dealers have no other option but to look at an alternative business.

Published: 27th August 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Aminul, a rag picker from Moorshidabad, Kolkata, collecting scraps in Kochi

Aminul, a rag picker from Moorshidabad, Kolkata, collecting scraps in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The migrant labourers who turn up at your homes to pick up waste materials and scrap will be a memory soon. With the Union Government deciding to hike the GST rates for plastic, paper and iron materials to 18 per cent, the scrap dealers have no other option but to look at an alternative business.

“It is sheer injustice to levy double tax on the same product. Even after applying GST rates, the government is levying a separate tax on these products. Precisely, we are paying 36 per cent for the same product,” said PM Muhammed Harshad, patron, Kerala Scrap Merchants Association (KSMA). 

Left with no option, the association has organised a protest in the first week of July but it hasn’t yielded any results. “With the expected outcome, many of our members have started to leave the profession,” he said. 

Around 1,48,070 rag pickers are working under 12,340 scrap merchants in the state. Plus,1,97,440 loading and unloading workers are directly employed by the industry. With the crisis, many migrant labourers are disposed of the profession for greener pastures.   

Earlier, materials like plastic have zero tax and paper and iron cost much lesser than what it is now. With the enaction of GST, all of these products were raised to 18 per cent tax bracket. “We have met the finance minister Thomas Isaac last year to reduce the tax levied on these products. Though he reduced the tax on plastic to five per cent, recycled products like granules from the waste materials still have 18 per cent tax. The change badly affects in the sale of such products,” he said.  

Before the GST era, a kilo of paper cost Rs 12, plastic cost Rs. 20 and iron had Rs. 24. “Around 90 per cent of non-bio wastes are managed by us. Now, all these materials are down to price range up to 15. With the dip in business, our main feeders such as rag pickers are being forced to leave the business. If the backbone of the industry is gone, what is the point in continuing the business,” asked Harshad.

Despite handling the 20 per cent of the total non-bio waste generation of state, the industry alleges a second class citizen approach from the government. “Around 200 tonnes of plastic and 280 tonnes of paper and iron are being exported daily from the state. When plastic and paper mainly goes to Mysuru and Coimbatore, the major part of iron materials is taken by the industrialists within the state. With the increased tax rates and import of similar materials from foreign countries, many of these firms have stopped taking the materials,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi ragpickers Kochi ragpixkers decline Scrap dealers job loss Kerala Scrap Merchants Association
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp