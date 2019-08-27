Soles of Cochin makes it big in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Making Kochi proud, 30 members of Soles of Cochin -a group of runners based in the city - took part in Hyderabad Marathon held on Sunday and Monday. As many as 25 members of the group from Kochi took part in the Full Marathon covering 42 kilometres.

The team from Kochi reached Hyderabad two days before the Marathon. The group comprised elderly persons, men and women who actively participate in various marathons across India. “Paul Padinjarekkara, a 64-year-old hailing from Idukki, was the senior-most persons representing Soles of Cochin in Hyderabad. He is participating in the Hyderabad Marathon for the fifth time. Similarly, Ernakulam native Prasanna Kumar also took part in the marathon with his wife and children. Tripunithura native Preetha was accompanied by her husband. There were five women from Kochi in the marathon,” said a press statement by Soles of Cochin claimed.

Ramesh Kanjilimadhom, a founder of Soles of Cochin finished the full marathon in three-and-half hours duration. He is the director of Spice Coast Marathon organised by Soles of Cochin annually. “Every year, runners from Soles of Kochi take part in Hyderabad marathon. Last year, due to flood and closure of the airport, the majority of the runners in our group could not reach Hyderabad. Marathon and Half Marathons are gaining popularity in Kerala,” the statement said. This year, the Spice Coast Marathon will be organised on December 1.