Vigilance grills contractor of Palarivattom flyover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Ernakulam District Unit probing corruption in the construction of the flyover at Palarivattom interrogated managing director of RDS Project Limited which constructed the flyover on Monday. Sumit Goyal, managing director of the New Delhi-based construction company, arrived at the VACB office in Kochi in the morning following a notice issued by the investigating team.

Around 10 am, Goyal reached the office of VACB and his statement was recorded. He returned around 3 pm.

“Our team had collected evidence as part of the probe. A search was carried out at the office of RDS a few months back. We first recorded the statement of Goyal. Later, we had a cross-verification session in which evidence we collected were cross-checked with the statement given by Goyal,” J Himendranath, SP VACB, Central Range, said.

The bureau is yet to decide about proceeding further by arresting the accused person. “We have to analyse the statement collected and evidence emerged during our probe. Only based on these, we would decide to proceed with arrest if required,” he said.

However, sources in VACB said that Goyal will be interrogated further. “Clarification in more aspects related to the construction work carried out by the contractor and the ratio of raw materials used for the purpose are to be extracted. If he is available in Kochi, he would be asked to appear again soon. If he leaves Kochi, then we would issue another notice for his presence on a date decided by the investigation officer,” an official said.

The VACB had registered a case against RDS Project Ltd and identified officers of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), the implementing agency of the flyover project, and KITCO, consultants of the project, for errors in the flyover’s design and structure