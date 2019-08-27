Wild Wisdom Quiz to bolster knowledge on planet among kids in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fancy getting a certificate signed by none other than the legendary Sir David Attenborough? It is time to test your knowledge about our planet. Participate in the 12th edition of the Wild Wisdom Quiz organised by World Wide Fund (WWF) India. All participants will get a certificate signed by Sir David Attenborough. The quiz is open to students from all over the world.

This year, the quiz focusses on ‘Exploring Our Planet’ as its central theme. Based on ‘Our Planet’, a collaborative documentary between Netflix and WWF, the quiz will test students on their knowledge of the planet’s most diverse biomes and species. The three categories include the junior school category (Classes III to V), middle school (Classes VI to VIII) and an online version for students in Classes IX to XII.

“Over the last 11 years, Wild Wisdom Quiz has been a great interactive learning platform for our children and has upgraded both in terms of quantity and quality. This year the quiz has gone international. In the years to come, we expect more and more schools, their students and even the parents to benefit from the Wild Wisdom Quiz,” says Renjan Mathew Varghese, state director for Kerala chapter of the organisation. The participating students also get free access to the WWF One Planet Academy- an online digital environmental resource on the planet.

The state/city level winners will compete in Delhi in October 2019 for the title of the Winners of Wild Wisdom Quiz 2019. “The quiz aims to raise awareness and inculcate a sense of pride amongst today’s children about the beauty of the natural world and its resources and the need to protect it. Attracting schools and students from the Asia Pacific region, United Kingdom, South America, Nepal and Bhutan, the quiz will see the participation of approximately 70,000 students from 1100 schools across seven countries,” the organisation has said in a statement.

The quiz which is endorsed by the Central Board of Secondary Education had its start in 2008.

For registrations, schools can visit http://quiz.wwfindia.org/wwq/senior.aspx to register. The last date is September 15th.