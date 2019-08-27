Home Cities Kochi

Wild Wisdom Quiz to bolster knowledge on planet among kids in Kochi

The quiz aims to raise awareness and inculcate a sense of pride amongst today’s children about the beauty of the natural world and its resources and the need to protect it.

Published: 27th August 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Earth planet, globe

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fancy getting a certificate signed by none other than the legendary Sir David Attenborough? It is time to test your knowledge about our planet. Participate in the 12th edition of the Wild Wisdom Quiz organised by World Wide Fund (WWF) India. All participants will get a certificate signed by Sir David Attenborough. The quiz is open to students from all over the world. 

This year, the quiz focusses on ‘Exploring Our Planet’ as its central theme. Based on ‘Our Planet’, a collaborative documentary between Netflix and WWF, the quiz will test students on their knowledge of the planet’s most diverse biomes and species. The three categories include the junior school category (Classes III to V), middle school (Classes VI to VIII) and an online version for students in Classes IX to XII. 

“Over the last 11 years, Wild Wisdom Quiz has been a great interactive learning platform for our children and has upgraded both in terms of quantity and quality. This year the quiz has gone international. In the years to come, we expect more and more schools, their students and even the parents to benefit from the Wild Wisdom Quiz,” says Renjan Mathew Varghese, state director for Kerala chapter of the organisation. The participating students also get free access to the WWF One Planet Academy- an online digital environmental resource on the planet.

The state/city level winners will compete in Delhi in October 2019 for the title of the Winners of Wild Wisdom Quiz 2019. “The quiz aims to raise awareness and inculcate a sense of pride amongst today’s children about the beauty of the natural world and its resources and the need to protect it. Attracting schools and students from the Asia Pacific region, United Kingdom, South America, Nepal and Bhutan, the quiz will see the participation of approximately 70,000 students from 1100 schools across seven countries,” the organisation has said in a statement. 

The quiz which is endorsed by the Central Board of Secondary Education had its start in 2008. 

For registrations, schools can visit http://quiz.wwfindia.org/wwq/senior.aspx to register. The last date is September 15th.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wild Wisdom Quiz WWF India
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp