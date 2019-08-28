Home Cities Kochi

Car hits metro station handrail in Kochi; driver unhurt

According to the police, the driver, Rizwan, said that he attempted to evade a big pothole ahead of Ambattukavu Metro station but lost control and rammed the handrail.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 38-year-old Fort Kochi native had a miraculous escape after the car he was driving hit the handrail of Ambattukavu Metro Station in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the police, the incident occurred at 2.30 am when Rizwan Shamsudheen was driving home from Karnataka, where he has a business venture. The photograph of the mangled car went viral on social media and many believed that those inside were killed on the spot.

According to the police, Rizwan said that he attempted to evade a big pothole ahead of Ambattukavu Metro station but lost control and rammed the handrail. In the impact of the collision, the handrail pierced the left corner of the car and came out through the rear right, without hurting Rizwan. He was admitted to a private hospital was discharged in the evening. According to the police, no case has been registered so far.

