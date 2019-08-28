Home Cities Kochi

Crucial safety inspection of Kochi Metro's Thykkoodam stretch on August 30 and 31

In the two-day inspection, the team will mainly inspect the various civil structures like pile foundation, pier, girders, special bridges and steel bridges. 

Published: 28th August 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro Rail

Kochi Metro Rail

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The crucial inspection of the Maharaja’s College-Thykkoodam stretch of Kochi Metro, ahead of its commissioning, by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be conducted on August 30 and 31. The CMRS will inspect the 5.65-km metro corridor which has five stations -- Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykkoodam.

In the two-day inspection, the team will mainly inspect the various civil structures like pile foundation, pier, girders, special bridges and steel bridges. 

Once the CMRS is satisfied, he will issue the authorisation certificate which will enable the commissioning of Metro with passenger service, according to Kochi Metro Rail authorities, who are planning to commission the stretch as an Onam gift to the passengers, that is, by the first week of September.

The CMRS will look into the bearings and various design aspects, various elements of the track like gradients, horizontal curve, cross level, derailment guard, weld joints and turn-outs. In the electrical side, the lift and escalators at the stations, fire hydrant and firefighting system, third rail, auxiliary and traction substations, emergency tripping switch (ETS) and emergency telephone will be inspected.

The CMRS will also look into the signalling system, passenger help point (PHP), PAS/PIDS at the platform, signalling equipment room, telecom equipment room, UPS room and AFC facilities. The passenger facilities like station access and signages will also be monitored during the two-day inspection.

The CMRS will inspect the 5.65-km metro corridor which has five stations - Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykkoodam

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety Kochi Metro Maharajas College Thykkoodam stretch Kochi Metro checkup
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp