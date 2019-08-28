Crucial safety inspection of Kochi Metro's Thykkoodam stretch on August 30 and 31

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crucial inspection of the Maharaja’s College-Thykkoodam stretch of Kochi Metro, ahead of its commissioning, by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be conducted on August 30 and 31. The CMRS will inspect the 5.65-km metro corridor which has five stations -- Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykkoodam.

In the two-day inspection, the team will mainly inspect the various civil structures like pile foundation, pier, girders, special bridges and steel bridges.

Once the CMRS is satisfied, he will issue the authorisation certificate which will enable the commissioning of Metro with passenger service, according to Kochi Metro Rail authorities, who are planning to commission the stretch as an Onam gift to the passengers, that is, by the first week of September.

The CMRS will look into the bearings and various design aspects, various elements of the track like gradients, horizontal curve, cross level, derailment guard, weld joints and turn-outs. In the electrical side, the lift and escalators at the stations, fire hydrant and firefighting system, third rail, auxiliary and traction substations, emergency tripping switch (ETS) and emergency telephone will be inspected.

The CMRS will also look into the signalling system, passenger help point (PHP), PAS/PIDS at the platform, signalling equipment room, telecom equipment room, UPS room and AFC facilities. The passenger facilities like station access and signages will also be monitored during the two-day inspection.

The CMRS will inspect the 5.65-km metro corridor which has five stations - Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykkoodam