HC makes final its interim order on film shooting at Kochi's Mattanchery

According to a petition, due to film shooting, innumerable difficulties are caused consequent to the obstruction created, and difficulties are faced by tourists visiting the area.

Published: 28th August 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Calligraphy works on the walls of Jew Town at Mattancherry

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court has made absolute its interim directive to the Revenue Divisional Officer, Fort Kochi, and Mattanchery police to ensure that film shooting activities shall not disturb the day-to-day functioning of the business houses in the Jews Town, Mattanchery. 

Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Junaid Sulaiman, general secretary, Kerala Handicraft Dealers and Manufacturers Welfare Association, against unregulated film shooting in the area. According to the petitioner, due to film shooting, innumerable difficulties are caused consequent to the obstruction created, and difficulties are faced by tourists visiting the area.

