Kochi: Centre for Budget Studies of CUSAT gets new building

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the country is moving towards an economic slow down, Budget Studies Centre of CUSAT should focus on fund utilisation by the Centre, states and Local Self-Government bodies, Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the new building of the Centre for Budget Studies, he said the interest shown by industrialists in stock markets will pose a challenge to the manufacturing sector in the country. Vice-Chancellor KN Madhusoodanan presided over the function. MLA M Swaraj, Pro Vice-Chancellor PG Sankaran, among others spoke.