The nightmare called Kathrikadavu bridge in Kochi

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: One crippling pothole on the approach road of Kathrikadavu Railway Overbridge has triggered a chain reaction such that the entire stretch from Kaloor to Kathrikadavu has turned into a huge traffic bottleneck.

Much to the dismay of tens of thousands of commuters who take the road daily, it takes over 20-30 minutes to negotiate the stretch. Adding to the woes are the displaced tiles on the footpath, pieces of which are now strewn all over the road. “This is the situation for the last two months. A single pothole has wreaked havoc on the entire stretch,” says KC Suneesh, a vendor at Kathrikadavu junction.

With authorities doing nothing, members of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi took it upon themselves to fill the potholes. “Traffic officials and we did everything to fill it up. But, all it takes is one heavy spell of rain for things to be undone. Now, the entire stretch is ridden with potholes. It is very sad that the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), under which the road comes, has done nothing to alleviate the woes of the public,” said Suneesh.

Accidents are also a common sight. “Two-wheeler accidents are frequent here. The congestion is severe during office hours. All it takes is a sack of cement. Maybe the authorities will wake up to the situation only after a serious mishap,” he adds.

Meanwhile, GCDA chairman V Saleem said the repair works aren’t done due to the heavy rain now. “We cannot undertake repair work as it is raining now. Once the rain abates, the work will begin soon,” he adds.