Home Cities Kochi

Chronicles of a young photographer in Kochi

The bulky camera set on top of a tripod seems too big against Anlina Aju’s tiny frame but she knows how to operate the equipment.

Published: 29th August 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

One of Anlina Aju's photographs

One of Anlina Aju's photographs

By Swetha Kadiyala 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The bulky camera set on top of a tripod seems too big against Anlina Aju’s tiny frame but she knows how to operate the equipment. The seven-year-old is a photographer, a phrase not many of us hear often. This Class II student picked up the camera at the age of five and started clicking pictures of things around her. She is now all set to exhibit her photographs at Durbar Hall from Friday.

It was Anlina’s grandfather who introduced her to photography. “He is a photographer himself and worked at Malayala Manorama. He would pick Anlina up from school every day and on the way teach her how to use the camera on his mobile. He noticed that she had a natural penchant for taking photos so he would take her to the Kaniyampuzha River close to where we live in Eroor and guide her on how to set a frame. In November, he gifted her a camera which has now become her constant companion. The photographs selected for the exhibition were taken over last one year,” says Aan Mary, Anlina’s mother, who works as a teacher. 

The 58 frames that will be on display are mostly of the river and the habitation surrounding it. The exhibition has been curated into three series called Nostalgia, Habitat and Lamentation. While Nostalgia comprises of pictures of to an idyllic landscape and the flourishing trees by the banks, Habitat depicts the advent of migratory birds unique to the state, the freshwater denizens of the Kaniyampuzha and the Chinese fishing nets that are a source of living for the fisherfolk. Lamentation turns to an important subject of violence committed on nature and her reciprocal fury that Kerala recently experienced. 

Anlina accompanied her grandfather to document her flood-hit neighbourhood. The chirpy young photographer who is a student at Naval Children School is excited about her upcoming show being conducted with assistance from Lalit Kala Academy. 

“We sent the pictures to the Academy who replied saying they were impressed with Anlina’s talent and granted us the opportunity to exhibit,” adds Aan. On being asked if she wants to take up photography as her career, Anlina is quick with her response, “I am still young so I can’t say if I want to be a photographer when I grow up. For now, I want to study more about how to use the camera from my grandfather.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anlina Aju Kochi young photographer
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp