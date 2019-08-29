Home Cities Kochi

Customs inspector arrested for aiding gold smuggling

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday arrested a Customs inspector who was allegedly facilitating gold smuggling through airports in Kerala.

Published: 29th August 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday arrested a Customs inspector who was allegedly facilitating gold smuggling through airports in Kerala. The DRI has also taken three more Customs officials into custody and their interrogation is on at its office in Kochi.According to DRI officials, the arrested person was identified as Rahul Pandit working as an inspector with the Customs Preventive Division office in Kozhikode. He was arrested in connection with the seizure of 11 kg of gold from three carriers at Kannur airport on August 19.

“Rahul had been under our surveillance for the past several months. We suspected his involvement in gold smuggling incidents at Kozhikode airport. He was working at Kozhikode airport and was later shifted to the Customs Preventive Division. However, he continued to assist the smugglers with the help of his subordinates in other airports,” a DRI officer said.

Rahul was summoned to the DRI office in Kochi and after hours of interrogation, his arrest was recorded. He was produced before the magistrate court and remanded.The DRI has also identified three more Customs officials who have been aiding smugglers. “They have been serving at other Customs units in the state and helping smugglers to bring gold out of the airport. We have collected evidence against these officers and we will decide on arresting  them after interrogation,” an officer said.

Inspector suspended
Meanwhile, Customs  Commissioner (Preventive) Sumit Kumar has suspended Rahul from service. Sumit Kumar said the Customs Joint Commissioner in Kozhikode had reported about the tainted officer’s links with smugglers. Following this, he was moved to a non-sensitive post at the Customs Preventive Division in Kozhikode. “After the seizure of 11 kg of gold in Kannur, we started a vigilance enquiry against this officer.

We were waiting for the DRI to complete their probe before taking disciplinary action. Following the information from DRI, we have suspended Customs Inspector Rahul from service,” said. He said disciplinary action against the other officers will be taken. “It is a strong message to the officers aiding smugglers. Activities of every officer in the department are being monitored and anyone found facilitating smuggling activities will face disciplinary action,” Sumit Kumar said.

more officers under scanner
Three more officers being quizzed on their role in helping carriers come out of airports

