Global conference on spine surgery begins tomorrow

By Express News Service

The International Conference on Spine surgery ‘Spine 2019’, focusing on the latest minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical techniques, technological advancements and improved patient safety will begin on Friday.

The three-day scientific meet is organised by Neuro Spinal Surgeons Association of India in association with the Cochin Spine Society. The theme of this year is ‘Minimally invasive and technology-driven spine surgery.’

The three-day scientific meet will discuss and provide in-depth and hands-on training in all aspects of spine surgery ranging from surgical techniques to optimal use of technology.