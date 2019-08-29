Global conference on spine surgery begins tomorrow
The three-day scientific meet will discuss and provide in-depth and hands-on training in all aspects of spine surgery ranging from surgical techniques to optimal use of technology.
Published: 29th August 2019 01:51 AM | Last Updated: 29th August 2019 01:51 AM
The International Conference on Spine surgery ‘Spine 2019’, focusing on the latest minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical techniques, technological advancements and improved patient safety will begin on Friday.
The three-day scientific meet is organised by Neuro Spinal Surgeons Association of India in association with the Cochin Spine Society. The theme of this year is ‘Minimally invasive and technology-driven spine surgery.’
