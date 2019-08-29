Home Cities Kochi

In-patient wing opens at cancer centre

The much-awaited in-patient facility at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) has started functioning, with the first two patients being admitted post-surgery this week.

Published: 29th August 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-awaited in-patient facility at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) has started functioning, with the first two patients being admitted post-surgery this week. The facility can admit up to six patients as on date, and plans for further expansion are on the cards. Commencement of IP facility has provided a much-needed fillip to the infrastructure capability of the centre, which can potentially be an institute of acclaim akin to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The CCRC, which boasts of premium state-of-the-art infrastructure, has nationally acclaimed oncologists and highly skilled surgeons. The two present in-patients have been admitted after surgeries conducted at the centre. The first surgery was to remove a tumour from the salivary glands of a 50-year-old woman on Tuesday. 

“Another patient, with mouth cancer, who has undergone surgery, is admitted for post-operative treatment. After the final microbiological tests on the premises proved negative, we have started conducting surgeries at the CCRC. Twelve more staff including doctors have been appointed. For the first phase, we are aiming to have 48 staff for a 20-bed IP facility,” said Dr Mony Kuriakose, CCRC director.  

In-patient facilities are primarily required for patients undergoing chemotherapy and surgery. Earlier, surgeries were conducted at the Ernakulam Medical College (EMC), as per the MoU signed by EMC and CCRC the previous year.

 “The MoU still stands and according to the inflow of patients and availability of the facility for surgeries, we will schedule appropriate location. The surgeries will take place at CCRC as well as EMC,” said Dr Mony. Dr N K Sanilkumar, a member of the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement, also called for the need of an  ambulance facility at the CCRC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp