Kochi boy becomes chess pro at the age of 11

KOCHI: Two years ago, at the age of nine, the chessboard was just a chequered surface for Partheev Sunil. Now he is a pro at the game, winning the title of under 14 National Chess Champion.

“When I was nine years old, I didn’t even know what a chessboard was when my mother bought it for me,” says Partheev, a class VII student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Thiruvananthapuram, who won the title at the tournament held at Odisha this month. “The day I won the title was the happiest day of my life. This is just the beginning, I got to achieve a lot more,” he adds.

He remembers the initial days when he began to learn chess, “Mom gifted me a chessboard and explained the basic rules. She took the initiative to teach me how to play. From then on, I continuously started playing chess with my family.” Seeing his interest, his mother enrolled him at a professional chess academy in Thiruvananthapuram. Since then he underwent two years of training.

The first-ever chess competition Partheev participated in was held at his academy the same year he joined. “Though I was not able to win the competition I learned a lot that day,” says the little champion. What Partheev likes about his technique is his observation skill while playing the game. He ensures at least one hour rest and meditation before a match.

The competition held at Odisha wasn’t easy as he guessed. However, according to Partheev, what he achieved is just a beginning. “In future, I want to be the world chess champion,” he says brimming with optimism.