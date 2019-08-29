Home Cities Kochi

Kochi’s street vendors to donate sales revenue of a day for landslide victims

The Kerala Street Vendors Union had also decided to start an agitation against Kochi Corporation’s apathy in issuing ID cards and licences.

Published: 29th August 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a street vendor

File photo of a street vendor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Inspired by textile vendor Noushad who donated his stock of garments for landslide victims in Wayanad and Malappuram, street vendors in Kochi have decided to contribute their one day’s income for the rehabilitation of flood victims. The announcement was made by Ernakulam District wing of Kerala Street Vendors Union (KSVU) under CITU on Wednesday.

KSVU Ernakulam district president KK Shivan said recently the committee held a meeting in which a decision was taken to contribute as Noushad did. “Noushad and other comrades will again become a model for the people in the state. All our union members will donate their income on September 5 to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,” he said.

With Onam sales at its peak, union members expect to collect a good amount from vendors. 
Even though Onam sale is our key revenue source annually, our members have decided to share a portion of it with landslide-affected people. Earlier, we had collected around H 3 lakh from street vendors in Broadway and materials purchased using it were sent to Malappuram,” Shivan said.

KSVU had also decided to start an agitation against Kochi Corporation’s apathy in issuing ID cards and licences. An indefinite protest is to be organised in front of Kochi Corporation office from October 1.

