LDF to move no-confidence motion against Kochi Mayor

KOCHI: The LDF on Wednesday decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Mayor to take advantage of the crisis in the corporation council. According to CPM leaders, the no-confidence motion letter signed by 34 LDF councillors would be submitted to the District Collector on Thursday.

It is learnt the LDF decided to move a no-confidence motion after seven Congress councillors signed a dissent note against the Mayor who allowed a contractor to withdraw security deposit worth Rs 91.22 lakh before completion of work.

“The Congress councillors themselves came down on the Mayor. Her administration as Mayor is a failure as several projects are still in the cold storage. The e-governance, smart city mission projects and several others have failed to be implemented. We are happy that Congress councillors have understood the situation,” said KJ Antony, Opposition leader.