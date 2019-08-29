Home Cities Kochi

LDF to move no-confidence motion against Kochi Mayor

It is learnt the LDF decided to move a no-confidence motion after seven Congress councillors signed a dissent note against the Mayor.

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain

KOCHI: The LDF on Wednesday decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Mayor to take advantage of the crisis in the corporation council. According to CPM leaders, the no-confidence motion letter signed by 34 LDF councillors would be submitted to the District Collector on Thursday. 

It is learnt the LDF decided to move a no-confidence motion after seven Congress councillors signed a dissent note against the Mayor who allowed a contractor to withdraw security deposit worth Rs 91.22 lakh before completion of work. 

“The Congress councillors themselves came down on the Mayor. Her administration as Mayor is a failure as several projects are still in the cold storage. The e-governance, smart city mission projects and several others have failed to be implemented. We are happy that Congress councillors have understood the situation,” said KJ Antony, Opposition leader.

